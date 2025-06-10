News to Know for June 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Make sure you take a moment to look up tonight. While June's full moon is set to peak at 3:44 a.m. tomorrow, its best viewing (and photographing) hours will be Tuesday night after sunset—especially since it's the lowest-hanging full moon of 2025, according to Space.com. This month's spectacle is known as the Strawberry Moon for the berries that ripen in North America this time of year. It won't be red in color like the name implies, but it's still sure to be a spectacle, so have your cameras at the ready.

News to Know

Tampa protesters call for an end to ICE raids: Flags from several different countries, including Mexico, were raised high and proud in downtown to send a message that immigrants belong in America.

A Pasco woman tries to rebuild her mobile home: Kelly Welty's home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton, the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.



RFK Jr. removes the CDC vaccine advisory committee: The health secretary pledged to replace every member of the committee, which advises the CDC on how to use vaccines, with his own picks.

The health secretary pledged to replace every member of the committee, which advises the CDC on how to use vaccines, with his own picks. A summer program plans to help over 400 kids stay on track: For the second year in a row, Summer Boost in Hillsborough County will get kids ready for kindergarten, thanks to a local organization's funding.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see a dry and very humid start today. Towns west of I-75 will begin the day in the low 80s and upper 70s, with mid-70s more common farther east. The sea breeze will also get active with showers a little earlier today.

Susan Solves It

A recently filed lawsuit accuses Amazon of not refunding customers after they returned items, and claims customers only found out because they checked their credit card or bank account statements. This could affect more customers. Attorneys requested to make this a class action case.

Daly Discoveries

SPC's "Titans Up!" is an inclusive college program for students with differing abilities. The St. Petersburg College program teaches job training, independence and life skills.

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 10

Go to BODYBAR's pop-up mat pilates class at Hotel Haya.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1412 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa Cost: Free

Build your own Bonsai tree at a workshop where you’ll shape, prune, and style your own miniature tree.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa Cost: $75

Learn how to sew at the 'Sew Chill' event.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



