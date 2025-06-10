Forecast: A few more storms today, highs in the low 90s

Rain coverage goes up today.

We'll see a dry and very humid start today. Towns west of I-75 will begin the day in the low 80s and upper 70s, with mid-70s more common farther east.

The sea breeze will get active with showers a little earlier today. This could mean storms will pop-up closer to the I-75 corridor this afternoon before moving east for later today. The heaviest coverage by far will be in the interior of the state today. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look like pretty wet days. Neither day will be a washout. In fact, for most folks, the first 60-70% of the day will simply be sunny, hot and dry. You'll have to wait until the late afternoon or evening for the rain to arrive but when it does, coverage looks to be high and some of the rain will be very heavy. The storms will also move WEST pushing rains to the beaches both Wednesday and Thursday evening.

We could see sct'd storms stick around closer to the coast on Friday and Saturday too with highs in the 90s through the weekend.

Have a good Tuesday!