News to Know for July 24

The Bucs' training camp kicked off yesterday, which means football season is only getting closer. Wednesday morning, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took the field once again, but this time to observe his son Shilo Sanders, who is trying to make the team. There are only 53 spots on the active roster for each team, including the Bucs. If Shilo doesn't make the cut, he could still be one of the 16 players added to the team's practice squad for the season.
News to Know
- Insurance policyholders react to CEO's $21.1 million salary: An SEC filing revealed that Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas is earning substantial amounts as homeowners' insurance premiums continue to rise.
- Tampa Bay Water secures millions in 'forever chemicals' lawsuit: After winning a class action lawsuit and receiving over $21 million, the company will be able to ensure safe drinking water for years to come.
- Pine Island Park remains closed months after storms: Hernando officials say they’ve made progress, including sand replenishment and sidewalk reconstruction, and are now in the final stages of repairs.
- A man is arrested for driving without a license after a fatal crash: PCSO said a Toyota truck failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused a collision and resulted in the Toyota flipping onto its roof.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says that after yesterday's widespread rains, we'll wake up to cooler, more comfortable temperatures this morning. Many areas are in the 70s this morning, feeling noticeably cooler than it's been over the last couple of mornings.
Susan Solves It
Complaints against airlines are soaring to a record-breaking high. We look at what complaints customers logged with the US Department of Transportation.
Daly Discoveries
Future Taylor Swifts learn songwriting at a musical camp for kids at the Straz. For ages 10-18, the weeklong camp allows students to record their own song.
Things to Do this Thursday, July 24
- Go line dancing in the backyard at Keel Farms.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Take a Pilates class at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Head to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for a "Sea Turtle Shellebration" book launch.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
- Cost: $41.95
