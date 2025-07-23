Deion Sanders visits start of Bucs training camp as son Shilo aims to make team

TAMPA, Fla. — It was Prime Time in Tampa Wednesday morning when the NFL Hall of Famer took the field once again, but this time it was to observe his son Shilo Sanders, who is trying to make the team.

Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," attended the start of Buccaneers training camp, as Shilo, the former Colorado Buffaloes starting defensive back, aims to crack a spot on the roster.

In the next few weeks, Shilo, 25, will have to prove to head coach Todd Bowles if he has it in him to be an NFL starter.

There are only 53 spots on the active roster for each NFL team, including the Bucs. If Shilo does not make the cut there, he still could be one of the 16 players added to the team's practice squad for the season.

He has the name. But does he have the game?

Tampa Bay will find out soon enough as camp is underway, and preseason is around the corner.