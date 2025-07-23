Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deion Sanders visits start of Bucs training camp as son Shilo aims to make team

Deion Sanders attended the start of Bucs' training camp as his son Shilo Sanders tries out for the team.
Coach Prime speaks with Bucs HC Todd Bowles during training camp
TAMPA, Fla. — It was Prime Time in Tampa Wednesday morning when the NFL Hall of Famer took the field once again, but this time it was to observe his son Shilo Sanders, who is trying to make the team.

Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," attended the start of Buccaneers training camp, as Shilo, the former Colorado Buffaloes starting defensive back, aims to crack a spot on the roster.

In the next few weeks, Shilo, 25, will have to prove to head coach Todd Bowles if he has it in him to be an NFL starter.

There are only 53 spots on the active roster for each NFL team, including the Bucs. If Shilo does not make the cut there, he still could be one of the 16 players added to the team's practice squad for the season.

He has the name. But does he have the game?

Tampa Bay will find out soon enough as camp is underway, and preseason is around the corner.

