News to Know for July 11

It's Friday and the weekend is in sight, but don't expect much cooperation from the weather, seeing as some rain is still possible. If you're looking for an indoor activity, Tip Top Canning Co. owner John Peter Barbie III wants to help you learn a new skill. The Ybor City native turned his love of pickling into a full-time job, and now offers classes to pass along his knowledge. Book a private lesson this weekend or head to his next public event on Aug. 6 at URBAN Brew and BBQ in St. Petersburg. Make sure you mark your calendars—wouldn't want to miss out on those garlic dill pickles.

News to Know

A Largo tornado survivor hopes for more help: Rick Gilkes' home was ruined the night of the tornado, and he's looking for Pinellas County and the state to play a bigger role in recovery.

Amazing Explorers Academy Mariposa shut down on Wednesday, leaving over a dozen families searching for new childcare in the middle of the week. NASA shares details for its next Space Station crew: The launch comes at a time of upheaval at NASA, where the agency lacks a permanent administrator and has more cuts on the horizon.

The launch comes at a time of upheaval at NASA, where the agency lacks a permanent administrator and has more cuts on the horizon. A realtor gets creative to find homes for rescue animals: Clients can either adopt or get a donation in their name after closing with DJ Soucy, who works exclusively with St. Pete shelter Pet Pal.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says partly cloudy skies are likely, with muggy feels in the 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are also possible inland. This pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 90s, but feeling like near 102.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

This hurricane season, you should be thinking about the important documents you need to evacuate with. We look at what you should be doing ahead of a storm and how to keep your information safe if you're using digital backups or copies.

Susan Solves It: Disaster-proof your documents

Things to Do this Friday, July 11

Go to Adult Science Night at the Museum of Science & Industry

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $25 (must be 18+ to attend)

Watch musicians go head-to-head on the piano at "Keys in the Park: A Melodic Duel"

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate National S'mores Day and make s'mores at Anchor and Brine with a tabletop fire pit

When: 11 a.m. Where: 505 Water St, Tampa Cost: Make a reservation





