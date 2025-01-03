News to Know for January 3

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Another cold front is moving through the area—we may even see an Arctic blast—so grab your coats and bundle up before heading out the door this morning. Consider catching the production of "Ain't Too Proud" at the Straz tonight, a Broadway hit that follows the life and times of The Temptations.

News to Know

FEMA plans a visit to Pinellas County: The agency will head to Treasure Island to see if the city is following its 50% rule, which states that if a home’s monetary damage is determined to be more than 50% of its pre-damage value, it must be demolished, relocated or elevated.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another chilly start to our day as a cold front moves through the Tampa Bay area. Expect highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Susan Solves It

Scammers are taking advantage of people hoping to add a new pet to their family. We hear from one man who became a victim and we have tips on how to protect yourself.

Things to Do this Friday, January 3

Pick out some fresh produce at Dunedin's Downtown Market.

When: 2:30 p.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Enjoy a game of holiday-themed mini golf on the St. Pete Pier.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $13

Catch the production of "Ain't Too Proud" at the Straz.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $100-$157



