Forecast: A colder feel in Tampa Bay with sunny & mild skies

TAMPA — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It is another cold start here with temps in the upper 30s and widespread 40s. Brrr! Better get some layers ready cause this is just the start of our much cooler stretch. A dry cold front moves through today, bringing abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. A bit of a tumble into the weekend, with Saturday seeing highs in the mid-60s. Winds shift out of the south and rise to the 70s on Sunday before our next cold front on Monday. Monday looks to be warm, wet (in the afternoon and evening), and a bit windy. Temps crash after the front. Lows are in the 30s and 40s, with patchy frost into the middle of the week. Highs struggle in the upper 50s and low 60s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

