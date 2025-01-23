News to Know for January 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's been a week of unusual weather, and it seems to continue today. While we won't see snow like the panhandle, we'll be dealing with some abnormally cold temperatures in the Tampa Bay area. And speaking of that snow—the final totals came out to 9.8 inches in Milton, 9 inches in Pace and even 7.5 inches in Pensacola Beach, shattering records and bringing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to Floridians.

News to Know

Condo owners beg for reform: Between sky-high insurance rates, new state mandates and hurricane repairs, expenses are piling up for Florida condos.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to gear up for another unusually chilly day, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to kick us off. There will also be some showers along with some mist.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, January 23, 2025

Susan Solves It

It could benefit you to put an AirTag on your bag next time you fly. More airlines are signing on to a program that will let you help them when they've lost your luggage.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: AirTag Lost Bags

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 23

Experience the music of "Queen" like never before with Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $45

Flex your knowledge of the show "Yellowstone" at trivia night at Top Shelf Sports Lounge.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 401 E Jackson Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Have a laugh at Mic Nite at Funny Bone Comedy Club.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: Free



