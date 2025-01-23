Forecast: Cloudy, cold with a few showers

Cloudy and cold with a few showers.

We'll see another unusually cold day across the Bay area today. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be cloudy. There will be showers around along with some areas of drizzle or mist.

The showers will be sct'd throughout the day. The clouds, combined with a continued wind out of the north, pumping cold air down into the state, along with the rain will all act to make today a very cold day. Some towns are likely to stay in the upper 40s while a few towns may warm into the low 50s later today.

Skies will clear this evening and some may even see the sun in the western sky a few minutes before it sets. Clear skies allow temperatures to fall fast and low so overnight expect more 30s to return with some north of the Bay falling into the 20s. Freeze warnings are up north of Tampa and these may be expanded or frost advisories may be added at some point later today for Friday morning.

Friday itself looks bright and sunny, it'll just be chilly. Highs Friday are only likely to hit the mid-50s.

The coldest morning of the week still looks to be Saturday as Tampa falls into the mid-30s and upper 20s (another freeze) return north of the Bay. We'll be a little milder Saturday with highs in the low 60s and plenty of sun. If you're going to the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, be sure to layer up. In the sun you may feel ok but in the shade and the late afternoon and evening it will feel cold.

Another chilly, though not quite as cold, morning is likely Sunday. The winds will turn from a milder direction on Sunday and highs will finally climb to around 70 during the afternoon.

Sunday won't be the only mild day. Monday and much of text week we'll likely see highs in the low and mid-70s with partly sunny skies.

Have a great Thursday!