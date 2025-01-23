Bok Tower worried new expressway will disrupt beloved attraction's 'quietude'

LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Oxford Dictionary, quietude is a state of stillness, calmness, and quiet in a person or place.

The word perfectly describes Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales.

In fact, quietude was Edward Bok’s intent when the Dutch-born American writer designed the now-historic gardens one hundred years ago.

Nowadays, the tourist attraction brings in visitors from across the country. The 250-acre property boasts ornate gardens, a gift shop and café, and a 205-foot 60-bell carillon that showers the gardens with ethereal melodies.

In a rapidly developing state where isolation is often hard to find, Bok Tower feels otherworldly.

David Price, who has served as President of Bok Tower Gardens for 37 years, said the landmark is an escape from the stress and tumult of modern life.

“People come here to spend time with a special person. They come here to meditate on something. Just to walk around,” he explained. “And there’s also people who come here who’ve got a hurt, and they’re trying to heal it, and this is a healing place for them.”

Bok Tower Gardens has a growing membership of 10,000 household members. It also attracts plenty of visitors each year from all corners of the state and country.

“When people come up here, it’s really a magical experience for them. People truly are in awe that this is here in Polk County. They can’t quite believe it,” Price said.

Price, however, is worried the Gardens’ magic — and quietude — are under threat.

The Florida Turnpike Enterprise is exploring plans to build an extension of the Polk Parkway from SR-60 near Lake Wales north toward US-17/92 and I-4.

As citrus groves that once covered the eastern edge of Polk County transform into residential developments, infrastructure in the area is failing.

The main north-south thoroughfare, US-27, is often congested. According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), congestion will only get worse as population growth continues.

Price understands why the state is evaluating the area for a new expressway.

However, two of the possible routes (Routes C and D) would bring the expressway within just half a mile of Bok Tower Gardens’ northern property line. The proximity might disrupt the attraction’s views, wildlife corridors, and quietude.

“And sound tends to travel uphill. So if the roadway’s higher than you are and you’re lower, it tends to go over you, but when you’re higher than the roadway, you hear the road noise,” he said.

At a meeting last week, consultants with the project said they are looking for more feedback before completing the study.

Price is encouraging his members, and anyone who cares about Bok Tower, to write to the project team expressing concerns about the routes that would impact the Gardens most.

“We certainly have a national treasure here. We’re a National Historic Landmark. We’ve worked 100 years to preserve it, and we hope it’s here in 100 years for people to enjoy,” he said. “When Edward Bok dedicated the gardens back in 1929, when Calvin Coolidge came here, he said he left it under the care of the American public, and so, it’s up to all of us to protect what we have here.”

Deb Mills is one such visitor willing to speak up on behalf of Bok Tower.

Mills, from Michigan, visited the Gardens for the first time last Thursday and was immediately mesmerized by the Florida landmark’s tranquility and stunning beauty.

“I know traffic’s terrible,” she said as she gazed up at the towering carillon. “I hate traffic — the traffic in Florida. It is awful but find a different route. Don’t come close to this.”