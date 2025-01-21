News to Know for January 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We're looking at potentially record-breaking weather in the Sunshine State today. While the Tampa Bay area should expect mostly cold rain, the Florida panhandle could see a few inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, the last time Tallahassee received a measurable amount of snow was in 2018. Before that, it was 1989. Bundle up!

News to Know

A patient waits months after getting overcharged: Excel Medical Imaging in New Port Richey admitted to over-billing James Baxter’s wife, but eight months later, he claims they still hadn't received a refund.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for a 75-day hold to determine a course forward. Marco Rubio is confirmed as the US secretary of state: He will be tasked with implementing his foreign policy agenda, negotiating international agreements, and overseeing diplomatic relations abroad.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect chilly temperatures and scattered rain this morning as unusually cold weather makes its way across central Florida.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Susan Solves It

You hear it all the time at the register: clerks promising you'll save money by signing up for the store credit card. But it turns out those cards are often more expensive. We look at what you need to know before signing up.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Cards and Interest

Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 21

Enjoy a food truck rally at the Central Park Neighborhood.

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown Tampa Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Ave Brewing.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

View the incredible works of Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Museum.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $29

Museum.

