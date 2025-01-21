Forecast: Cloudy & chilly with sct'd rain

Unusually cold weather continues across central Florida.

While the northern Gulf coast will deal with historic winter weather today, our area will see cold rain.

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s early on this Tuesday will be common. Sct'd showers are mostly south of I-4 on the radar, and they will stay south of the interstate for much of the morning.

As we go through the day the rain will slowly spread north. It doesn't look to be continuous, with some breaks from time to time. Most of this will be light to moderate in intensity. Temperatures today will climb into the 50s.

The heaviest of the rain comes in overnight and early Wednesday. That's when we're most likely to see some pockets of heavy downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be cold overnight with some places dropping into the 30s north of I-4 while it's raining. Though a patch of freezing rain or sleet is possible in Citrus county, it looks like the majority of the winter weather will happen north of Ocala.

The rain will wind down during the day on Wednesday with some breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. Wednesday will stay chilly in the 50s.

Another strong upper-level storm will roll through the region on Thursday. This is likely to bring back showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning. These will last into much of Thursday afternoon and also be accompanied by cold temps in the 50s.

We'll finally see dry and sunny weather on Friday but temperatures are likely to remain in the 50s. The coldest morning of the week is likely to be Saturday morning with widespread 30s possible. We'll see one more chilly day on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warmer weather and partly sunny skies return on Sunday as our highs push back to around 70 Sunday afternoon and well into the 70s on Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!