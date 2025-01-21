Video shows two suspects stealing $4,000 worth of camera equipment

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole $4,000 worth of camera equipment.

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 17, at around 9:30 a.m. at Pasco Camera Exchange.

Police said the suspects entered the store on Main Street pretending to be interested in buying a camera.

While inside, one suspect attempted to reach over the counter and take a camera while a second suspect jumped over the counter.

James Smetzer, owner of Pasco Camera Exchange, said the suspects said they wanted to get some equipment for shooting video and photos.

"I brought a camera over. As I was bringing the camera, all of a sudden...one of the guys grabbed it and started to run with it. He threw it on the ground and jumped over the counter," said Smetzer.

Smetzer tried to fight them off, but they got away with a camera and lenses valued at $4,000.

"Bouncing all over the place trying to stop and hold them," he said.

Police said both suspects entered a dark-colored Mazada, which was last seen traveling northbound on US 19.

"It's really sad and frustrating because we've worked so hard to build this business up and do everything that we did for it and then to have someone come in and take it like that. It's disheartening that someone would steal," he said.

Smetzer said he has operated the business since 1995 and has never had anything like this happen to him.

"We've been here for 30 years, and this is the first time we've ever had a grab and run like this here or any kind of shocking robbery," he said.

Smetzer said his love for cameras started in college when he worked on his school's yearbook. After college, he worked at several camera stores.

"When I went to college, I got on the yearbook staff so that's where I really started going out and shooting pictures and started falling in love with photography and cameras," he said.

Smetzer said his business has been up for sale since July.

"My wife and I would like to retire," he said.

"I would enjoy, if possible, to be able to continue to work part-time."

Smetzer said he had minor injuries following the altercation.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.