News to Know for January 20

Posted
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today, we celebrate the life, legacy and achievements of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1961, during one of his many visits to the Sunshine State, Dr. King stopped in Tampa to raise morale among local activists, who staged a sit-in at the F.W. Woolworth on North Franklin Street a year prior. More than 4,000 people attended. As for the sit-in, you can now find a historical marker at the site, which names some of the 40 students from George S. Middleton and Howard W. Blake High Schools who participated in the pivotal event.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake said we can expect much cooler air and gusty winds this MLK Day. Cold Weather Advisories are even up for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties until 9 a.m., so grab a jacket this morning!

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally weather 1/20/25

Susan Solves It

A viewer reached out to ABC Action News Consumer Investigative Reporter Susan El Khoury, saying a local clinic overcharged him, and for months, he kept trying to get a refund. His medical mixup became the focus of today's Susan Solves It.

Susan Solves It: Medical Overbilling

Things to Do this Monday, Jan. 20

  • Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the MLK Day Parade in Cuscaden Park.
    • When: 11:30 a.m.
    • Where: 15th Street & 12st Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy rides, food, and live entertainment at the Sarasota Winter Carnival.
    • When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
    • Cost: Free
  • Learn how to create your own bonsai at Dearborne Coffeehouse and Bakery.
    • When: 1 p.m.
    • Where: 450 West Dearborn Street, Englewood
    • Cost: $45

