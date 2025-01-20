Watch Now
Konan's BBQ in Tampa's Carver City to serve free meals today to one and all

This has been a tradition at the family owned restaurant for 8 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Free BBQ for all!

Did we get your attention?

For the past eight years, Konan's BBQ in Tampa's Carver City neighborhood (1510 N Hubert Ave) has hosted a delicious tradition on MLK Day:

Free food for one and all.

Owned and operated by BBQ legend (and former educator) Mike Trigg and his sprawling family, Konan's BBQ will serve free meals today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"I just love the 813," says Mike, who opened Konan's in 2011. "I just love everything about it."

Last year, Konan's had 1,500 people show up to enjoy their oak-and-pecan-smoked meats.

"If we run out of ribs, trust me, the chicken is just as good," he said, laughing.

For more on Konan's BBQ, go here.

