News to Know for January 16

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Grab an umbrella as you head out the door today—you're gonna need it. A strong storm is expected to roll through this morning, followed by some potential showers during most people's evening commutes. Luckily, you can take refuge at Amalie Arena tonight, where the Tampa Bay Lightning will go head-to-head with the Anaheim Ducks.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll kick our morning off with a strong storm, followed by a cloudy day. Showers are also possible in the evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, January 16, 2025

Susan Solves It

A class action lawsuit accusing Apple's Siri of secretly recording conversations could end in a $95 million settlement. We look at who could get money back in their pocket.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Siri Snooping

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 16

  • Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Anaheim Ducks at Amalie Arena.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: $35
  • Enjoy Art After Dark at the Museum of Fine Arts.
    • When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
    • Cost: $15
  • Catch "The Cher Show" at the Straz Center.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
    • Cost: $51

