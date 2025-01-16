Forecast: Clouds and showers early, some PM clearing

AM clouds and showers then some PM sun.

Another cloudy start to the day today. There is a strong upper-level storm moving by this morning. This will cause clouds to stick around through the morning. A few showers are also possible during the evening commute. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for much of the morning.

The storm however will move through pretty quickly, allowing for drier air to begin to return during the afternoon. There should be enough dry air, in fact, to break up the clouds and allow some breaks of sun as we move through the second half of the day. Highs will reach the 60s by late afternoon.

Friday will be, by far, the nicest day of the week. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies all day. Temperatures will start chilly in the morning but should recover to the upper 60s during the afternoon.

North winds will swing back out of the south late Friday, bringing a return to moisture. A few showers are possible after 10pm Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

There is still some uncertainty about how dry Saturday will be, but it's looking more likely that any rain on Saturday will hold off until very late in the evening. That means much of Saturday should be dry and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be milder, generally in the low 70s.

A very strong cold front will approach the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing with it rain. The rain is most likely to impact us during the first half of Sunday though it may linger into Sunday afternoon. Much colder air will move in behind the rain on Sunday night.

There is big differences in the models regarding just how much of this cold air moves in here early next week. It's looking more likely, as of now, that we'll see the coldest weather of the season Mon-Wed AM next week. One reason for this will be persistent clouds on Monday and Tuesday, which may also be accompanied by rain. Some of the data indicates that Mon and Tue most towns will stay in the 40s. If skies clear Tuesday night, after a cold afternoon, it's possible that temperatures on Wednesday morning could go as low as the 30s in most towns. This is definitely something we need to watch carefully.

Have a great Thursday!