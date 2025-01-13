News to Know for January 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Keep your eyes on the skies today, Tampa Bay. January's full moon, also known as the Wolf Moon, will be making an appearance, reaching its peak illumination around 5:27 p.m. NASA officials said it will also pass in front of the planet Mars, with the bright star Pollux above it. But if you miss it, don't worry— the moon will appear full through Wednesday morning. Let's just hope our weather cooperates.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll get off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 50s, but they'll warm into the 70s this afternoon. A few showers are also likely north of the Bay.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, January 13, 2025

Susan Solves It

Florida tops the list of states where owning a car has the most expensive hidden costs.

Hidden costs of owning a car

Things to Do this January 13

Watch The Reflections Chamber Ensemble's tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa Cost: $15-$20

Take your family to Tampa Museum of Art's teen workshop, where local artists will help teenagers develop their skills.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa Cost: $15

Take a peek at artist Claire Ashley's latest work in her new exhibit, "Chromatic Blush," at the Sarasota Art Museum.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 1001 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota Cost: $20



