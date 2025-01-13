News to Know for January 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Keep your eyes on the skies today, Tampa Bay. January's full moon, also known as the Wolf Moon, will be making an appearance, reaching its peak illumination around 5:27 p.m. NASA officials said it will also pass in front of the planet Mars, with the bright star Pollux above it. But if you miss it, don't worry— the moon will appear full through Wednesday morning. Let's just hope our weather cooperates.
News to Know
- Bucs are eliminated from the NFL playoffs: The Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in an NFC wild-card game Sunday night.
- A trial is set to begin for a tragic Hernando County case: Tracey Nix is scheduled to go on trial today for leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car where the baby died.
- Several people are injured after a major crash: Hernando County Fire Rescue said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent six people to local hospitals.
- A Florida insurance company offers savings: Security First Insurance's latest program will offer buyers less expensive premiums for newly built homes.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll get off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 50s, but they'll warm into the 70s this afternoon. A few showers are also likely north of the Bay.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Florida tops the list of states where owning a car has the most expensive hidden costs.
Things to Do this January 13
- Watch The Reflections Chamber Ensemble's tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa
- Cost: $15-$20
- Take your family to Tampa Museum of Art's teen workshop, where local artists will help teenagers develop their skills.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $15
- Take a peek at artist Claire Ashley's latest work in her new exhibit, "Chromatic Blush," at the Sarasota Art Museum.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 1001 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
- Cost: $20
