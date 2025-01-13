Forecast: Cloudy with evening rain likely

Cloudy and mild with late-day rain today.

We'll start the day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures in the 50s early will warm into the 70s during the afternoon everywhere except the immediate coast where temperatures are likely to stay in the 60s.

A few showers are likely during the afternoon north of the Bay. These showers will work their way south during the afternoon making it down to the I-4 corridor this evening. A few heavier downpours are possible this evening as the rain moves through.

Showers should end for most overnight. We'll start Tuesday with cloudy skies but sun will slowly develop north to south during the afternoon as drier, cooler, air moves in. Highs on Tuesday return to the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday right now look partly to mostly cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 60s.

There is quite a bit of disagreement among the models for Friday. The front that's moving through today will stall to our south mid-week. Some of the data indicates an area of low pressure is likely to develop along this front Thu into Fri. While some of the models track this low to our south, others bring it much closer to us, spreading an area of rain into the region on Friday. Stay tuned, Friday's forecast is highly variable right now.

If it does rain on Friday, it's likely to clear out by Saturday. Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days thus far. Though most of Sunday will be dry and mild, it does look like another front will move through late on Sunday bringing with it yet another round of rain. It will turn cold again behind this front for next week.

Have a great Monday!