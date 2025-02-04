News to Know for February 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

While Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter on Sunday, our weather in the Sunshine State is still set to warm up this week. Maybe it won't be beach weather (we can dream!), but highs are set to hit the 70s and 80s for most of the Tampa Bay area. Now, to get rid of that pesky fog...

News to Know

A teenager recalls her mother's tragic death: Savannah Caballes' mother, Sheryl, was pumping gas at a Circle K when another vehicle struck the fuel dispenser, causing an explosion.

Savannah Caballes' mother, Sheryl, was pumping gas at a Circle K when another vehicle struck the fuel dispenser, causing an explosion. Homeowners are warned about PACE loans: After hearing about bad outcomes, Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano encourages consumers to do their research before signing up for these loans.



After hearing about bad outcomes, Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano encourages consumers to do their research before signing up for these loans. A bit of Tokyo comes to Treasure Island: Atomic Claw, set to open this weekend, is a retro-futuristic arcade filled with more than 60 claw-style games.

Atomic Claw, set to open this weekend, is a retro-futuristic arcade filled with more than 60 claw-style games. Gulfport sees a light at the end of the tunnel: A city official said progress is being made after last year's hurricanes, and the final "substantial damage" letters to comply with FEMA's 50% rule will be out soon.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to prepare for another foggy morning like yesterday. Dense fog advisories are up until 10 a.m., but when it clears, temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s. If you're right at the coast, though, you may see fog and clouds linger all day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Susan Solves It

Medical costs are on the rise, and a lot of senior citizens are finding themselves in a spot where they can't afford the care they need. We look at things you can do now to lower the cost of long-term care insurance.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Long Term Care Costs

Things to Do this Tuesday, Feb. 4

Catch a showing of the 1986 thriller "Blue Velvet" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Experience Asian culture and celebrate the Lunar New Year with Tampa Taiko at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa Cost: $15



