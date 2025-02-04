Watch Now
Tokyo-style Atomic Claw arcade to open in Treasure Island this weekend

This retro-futuristic destination features more than 60 claw games
Sean Daly
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A touch of Tokyo will open in Treasure Island this weekend.

Atomic Claw is a "clawcade" — an arcade filled with more than 60 claw-style games.

You know, like at Pizza Planet in "Toy Story."

Popularized in Japan, clawcades feature claw games that are more about winning (and good quality stuffed toys) than frustrating you and taking your money.

"We have bags because you're going to win a lot of stuff," says owner James Austin, who's operated arcades on the West Coast but got his amusements start here in Tampa Bay.

Atomic Claw (245 107th Ave., Treasure Island) is designed in a midcentury retro-futuristic style.

Guests can load up a gaming card for any amount and start playing for everything from Hello Kitty stuffies to Spongebob and Winnie-the-Pooh.

