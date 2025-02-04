Forecast: Morning fog returns

Fog returns again this morning.

Dense fog advisories are up through 10 am this morning for much of the region. The fog will cause low visibility in many locations for the morning commute. Please be careful.

For most of us, the fog will clear this afternoon. Where it does, highs will reach into the 70s across the I-75 corridor and the mid-80s farther east. Some right at the immediate coast will see the fog and clouds linger all day, causing temperatures to stay only in the 60s this afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will see a return to some fog as well though both of those mornings the fog should be a bit more patchy. We'll see more sun overall each afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

There are some indications that a combination of slightly lower dewpoints (upper 50s and low 60s) by the weekend will reduce the amount of fog we'll see in the mornings this weekend. That should allow for sunny afternoons and a more uniform temperature pattern during the day as most will reach the 80s this weekend with some upper 70s right along the coast.

Rain doesn't look to be a factor in the forecast through the weekend. A weak front may get close to us early next week to bring a couple sct'd showers.

Have a great Tuesday!