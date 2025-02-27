News to Know for February 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
I hope you're ready for some sweet treats because it's time for the Florida Strawberry Festival. The festival opens today in Plant City, with all kinds of rides, entertainment (hello, Reba!), and strawberry-themed desserts. The tradition dates back to 1930 when the Plant City Lions Club thought of the idea to "celebrate the bountiful harvest of strawberries." After a six-year hiatus due to World War II, the American Legion Post #26 helped get the festival back on its feet in 1948. If you can, check it out this weekend—maybe you'll even catch a glimpse of the Festival Queen.
News to Know
- Remembering Jessica Lunsford: Thursday marks 20 years since the tragic death of the 9-year-old girl, whose abduction from her Homosassa bed sparked changes in Florida's Sexual Offender and Predator Registration Laws.
- Gene Hackman passes away: The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor was found dead along with his wife at their Los Angeles home.
- A stroke survivor shares his story: Manny Vera had a stroke last year, but it didn't stop him from walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.
- Hernando officials confirm a fatal car chase: Deputies said one person is dead after the car chase, which stretched from Pasco County to Hernando County early Thursday morning.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning are a few degrees milder compared to Wednesday morning, with more areas starting the day off in the 60s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Warning labels are coming to Apple's popular AirTags after federal regulators found they failed to meet a new law requiring companies to warn consumers of potentially dangerous batteries.
Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 27
- Grab your boots and go line dancing at Keel Farms.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- See racecars and enjoy giveaways and music at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix kickoff party in St. Pete.
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Pete
- Cost: Free
- See seahorses, fish, otters and more at the Florida Aquarium.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $37
