News to Know for February 27

I hope you're ready for some sweet treats because it's time for the Florida Strawberry Festival. The festival opens today in Plant City, with all kinds of rides, entertainment (hello, Reba!), and strawberry-themed desserts. The tradition dates back to 1930 when the Plant City Lions Club thought of the idea to "celebrate the bountiful harvest of strawberries." After a six-year hiatus due to World War II, the American Legion Post #26 helped get the festival back on its feet in 1948. If you can, check it out this weekend—maybe you'll even catch a glimpse of the Festival Queen.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning are a few degrees milder compared to Wednesday morning, with more areas starting the day off in the 60s.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, February 27, 2025

Warning labels are coming to Apple's popular AirTags after federal regulators found they failed to meet a new law requiring companies to warn consumers of potentially dangerous batteries.

Grab your boots and go line dancing at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

See racecars and enjoy giveaways and music at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix kickoff party in St. Pete.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Pete Cost: Free

See seahorses, fish, otters and more at the Florida Aquarium.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $37



