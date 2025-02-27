Forecast: Mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds

Another nice day!

Temperatures this morning are a few degrees milder compared to Wednesday morning with more towns starting the day off in the 60s. Towns north of the Bay are a bit cooler in the 50s.

We'll see sunny skies for the first half of the day but during the afternoon clouds will move in from the west. Highs will reach the mid-70s at the coast the the low 80s east of I-75. You'll also notice that the breeze will be a bit stronger today, generally out of the west or northwest in the afternoon.

We'll start Friday with a few clouds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will tend to clear during the afternoon and sunny skies will return. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler but still very comfortable in the 70s during the afternoon.

The coolest morning of the weekend will be Saturday morning when most towns north of the Bay will fall into the 40s. Low to mid 50s are likely farther south on Saturday morning. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low and mid-70s.

Sunday will already start to see a bit of a warm up with highs in the mid and upper-70s under mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected through the weekend.

Highs will reach the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. No rain is expected through mid-week. Models do indicate however that our next front is now likely to move through on Thursday. This will be a stronger system with a higher chance of rain Thursday and a more noticeable temperature drop behind it.

Have a great day!