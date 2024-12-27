News to Know for December 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today marks the start of what is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the year. If you're flying, double (and triple) check your flights for delays, and consider getting to the airport extra early. You won't have to worry about cold weather, though, as temperatures start to warm up today.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will also continue to warm up through the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

ally fri am wx

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

The majority of adults have a mistake on their credit report. This can hurt their finances, but regular credit checkups can make a big difference.

Susan Solves It: Credit checkups

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 27

Get the New Year's weekend started by enjoying some live music and hand-crafted food in Downtown Tampa at Top Shelf Sports Lounge.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa Cost: Menu items vary

Keep the season vibes going as you watch dazzling performances by acrobats and dancers during the Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Straz Center.

When: 3 p.m. Where: 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: $38.75

Christmas may be over, but you can still enjoy special holiday treats at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



