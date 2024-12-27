News to Know for December 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Today marks the start of what is expected to be the busiest travel weekend of the year. If you're flying, double (and triple) check your flights for delays, and consider getting to the airport extra early. You won't have to worry about cold weather, though, as temperatures start to warm up today.
News to Know
- Florida beaches rejoice over the return of part-timers: After beaches along Florida's west coast were ravaged by this past hurricane season, local businesses are celebrating the return of snowbirds.
A hotel employee brings Christmas to displaced families: Ashley Elaine became an unlikely Santa when she filled the hotel rooms of hurricane victims with gifts.
- Holiday travelers face flight cancellations: As severe weather rolls through the South, the busiest travel weekend of the year may face some problems.
- Two women are rescued after falling off a golf course cliff: The womenfell from a nearly 50-foot cliff at the Black Diamond Ranch Golf Course and were stranded overnight.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will also continue to warm up through the weekend.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It: Quick Tips
The majority of adults have a mistake on their credit report. This can hurt their finances, but regular credit checkups can make a big difference.
Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 27
- Get the New Year's weekend started by enjoying some live music and hand-crafted food in Downtown Tampa at Top Shelf Sports Lounge.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 522 North Howard Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Menu items vary
- Keep the season vibes going as you watch dazzling performances by acrobats and dancers during the Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Straz Center.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $38.75
- Christmas may be over, but you can still enjoy special holiday treats at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $89.99
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.