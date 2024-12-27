Forecast: A warm and mostly dry Friday

TAMPA — Good morning Tampa Bay! It is Friday and clouds and fog return back into the forecast this morning. It is one of the busiest travel days of the year so if you are leaving early and driving south and east, be careful! Throughout the day a mix of sun and clouds are likely to continue. Can't rule out a stray shower for a handful of people inland, but the majority of us remain dry in the upper 70s and low 80s. This warming trend hangs around into the weekend. Rain chances also move back in as a weak cold front stalls out over us on Sunday. Temps will fall into the finals day of 2024 and drop back into the low 70s. The near year so far features dry skies and highs in the upper 60s.

