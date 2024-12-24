News to Know for December 24

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Merry Christmas Eve and Happy Hanukkah Eve! If you've procrastinated your holiday shopping, today is the final day to get it all done. And you're in luck because the weather will be perfect for time outside to enjoy December in Florida. Plus, see how one local area grows while holding on to its small-town charm.

News to Know

Teen in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex, St. Pete Police say: According to police, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 regarding a shooting at the James Park Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.



Family of WWII veteran fears he won't get all his VA benefits due to long wait times: The family of a World War II veteran is concerned long wait times at the VA could prevent him from getting all of the benefits they claim he's entitled to.

Despite development, San Antonio holds on to small - town charm in Pasco County: While development outside the small town booms, San Antonio City Commissioner Blaze Drinkwine said many are doing their best to hold on to its heritage.



Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with a fever, aide says: Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital after developing a fever, his deputy chief of staff said Monday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says the patchy fog and low clouds will greet you this morning before the sun breaks through for a pleasant Christmas and Hanukkah Eve. What does Christmas Day hold?

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Job Scams

Remote jobs are among the latest targets of scammers who try to take advantage of job seekers. ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on what to look out for.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 24

See floating barges in the Hillsborough River decorated with holiday lights as you take a stroll down the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 100 N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test during trivia night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: 4315 N Florida Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Drive through two miles of holiday lights during the Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $25



