Family of WWII veteran fears he won't get all his VA benefits due to long wait times

LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of a World War II veteran is concerned long wait times at the VA could prevent him from getting all of the benefits they claim he's entitled to.

Charlie Alvarez said he was 17 years old when he boarded a U.S. battleship and headed to the Pacific.

"The ship was being bombarded by kamikazes," said his wife, Linda Alvarez, as she pointed out an old news article about the attack that the family saved.

At 98-years-old Alvarez needs round-the-clock help. However, his family said he's not getting all of the VA benefits he earned.

"He is a very proud Navy veteran and very proud of the military itself, and he wouldn’t want really to say anything negative about the VA," said Alvarez's daughter Dina Vann. "He's not at a position right now to be the one to decide to do this and to bring this to light.. We’re sort of doing it on his behalf."

Alvarez's family said he's had health struggles for years, but as his caregivers, they didn't know until recently that he could get more help from the VA.

"Benefits that we needed but didn't know anything about, it's like a big secret until you talk to the right person," Linda Alvarez said.

Alvarez used the VA before, and the family never had a problem, so they assumed this process would be smooth sailing. In August, they applied for more help. The family said they were told the VA needs to do a home interview to determine Alvarez's specific benefits, but that interview could happen well into the new year.

"For them to do a home-bound appointment, it takes up to 6 months," Vann said. "It's just absolutely ludicrous; he's 98 years old."

ABC Action News reached out to the VA and is waiting to hear back.

According to the VA's website, there is currently a backlog of more than 200,000 claims waiting to be reviewed.

Alvarez's family knows the one benefit they don't have is time.

"His mobility is almost zero," Linda Alvarez said. "It's hard for him to stand up. He has to have someone at his side."

Currently, the family is paying many medical costs out of pocket, including more than half of his at-home nursing care.

"I just can't fathom that there's nothing they can do to expedite things," Vann said. "Everyone is wonderfully nice, it's just nice doesn't get you the benefits you deserve."

The VA said it will give retroactive benefits to people from the time they applied.

Alvarez's family also said they wanted to share their story to raise awareness, so hopefully, no other family is in this spot.