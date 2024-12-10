News to Know for Dec. 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Welcome to our morning newsletter. Each day, you'll find top news, today's weather outlook and featured reporter stories. Don't forget to scroll all the way to the bottom for events and things to do in the area.

Today, humidity and higher temperatures return. If you've never been to the iconic water ski show at Legoland, you'll want to go now—the show will come to an end on Dec. 30.

News to Know

Nursing home residents' living conditions during Helene are revealed: A report from state investigators claims hundreds of elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe, in a church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during the hurricane.

A report from state investigators claims hundreds of elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe, in a church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during the hurricane. A man is charged in a healthcare CEO's death: New York prosecutors charged Luigi Mangione with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.



New York prosecutors charged Luigi Mangione with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. An iconic water ski show is coming to an end: The water ski show at Legoland will conclude come the new year, marking the end of an era in Florida's tourism industry.

The water ski show at Legoland will conclude come the new year, marking the end of an era in Florida's tourism industry. Over 400,000 people are moved off Citizens Property Insurance: Policyholders are getting take-out offers as the state insurer of last resort continues to reduce its policy count.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says warm and humid weather is heading our way today. After starting in the 50s and 60s early this morning, we'll quickly warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

As most shoppers plan to buy gifts online this holiday, scammers try to take advantage of them with fake package tracking. We've looked at what you can do to avoid these scams.

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips - Fake Package Tracking

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 10

Learn how to make a delicious cup of hot cocoa at a Hot Cocoa Crafting Class in Downtown Tampa.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

Take a stroll through beautiful holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo Cost: Free ($10 donation suggested)

See the Tony and GRAMMY award-winning Broadway show "Some Like It Hot" as it makes a stop in Tampa at the Straz Center for Performing Arts

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: starting at $51



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.