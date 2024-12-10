Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and more humid

Warm and more humid today.

Warm and more humid weather will move into the area today. After starting in the 50s and 60s early this morning, we'll quickly warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. The coolest temperatures will be near the coast where highs will stay in the mid-70s. Away form the coast some low to mid-80s are possible, especially east of I-75. An increasing south breeze will also start to bring in more humidity during the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with more clouds today compared to Monday.

Overnight expect the temperatures to stay mild, in the 60s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and maybe even some patchy fog early Wednesday. By mid-morning Wednesday, areas of showers and rain will start to approach the coast. Some of the rain late morning through the early afternoon may be briefly heavy. A thunderstorm is also possible on Wednesday.

A cold front will clear the rain out by Wednesday evening and much colder air will begin to move down into our area Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to the coldest day of the week on Thursday.

The cold weather will only really last through Friday morning. Temperatures will return to near-normal levels by Friday afternoon and will stay that way through the weekend.

Have a good Tuesday!