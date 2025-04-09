News to Know for April 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Wednesday marks the 6-month anniversary since Hurricane Milton tore through Florida. Even now, months later, residents all over the Sunshine State are still reeling and trying to recover. Pinellas County was recently awarded $813 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to alleviate unmet needs after last year's hurricanes, and they're asking the public for help. The county will host two input meetings (April 10 and April 24) to hear what the community thinks.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day very comfortably this morning in the 50s away from the coast and the low 60s closer to the water. We'll also see a nice north breeze, which will keep the air dry and the skies sunny this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Home prices remain high while mortgage rates rise, making down payments challenging for buyers.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Housing Market Challenges

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 9

Learn how to do Pilates at this Pilates on the Pier event.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Test your knowledge at Team Trivia Wednesdays at The Goat, featuring drink specials and exciting prizes.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 4106 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa Cost: Free

Join Open Studio with Tim Gibbons for personalized art instruction and a creative atmosphere.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 9704 North Boulevard, Tampa Cost: $10



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.