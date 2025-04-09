News to Know for April 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Wednesday marks the 6-month anniversary since Hurricane Milton tore through Florida. Even now, months later, residents all over the Sunshine State are still reeling and trying to recover. Pinellas County was recently awarded $813 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to alleviate unmet needs after last year's hurricanes, and they're asking the public for help. The county will host two input meetings (April 10 and April 24) to hear what the community thinks.
News to Know
- Investigators search for a child missing since 2006: Officials believe a woman kidnapped Bryan Dos Santos Gomes to raise him as her own, but now that he's 18 years old, they're hoping they'll reach him.
- World shares fall as tariffs take effect: Uncertainty is running high about what President Trump will do next in his trade war.
- Hillsborough residents demand affordable housing: On Tuesday night, Omar Barker spoke to a crowd of more than 1,000 people because he hopes his story of battling homelessness will inspire change.
- A local woman speaks out about sexual abuse: Brenna Crippen sat down with us to share her story of suffering sexual abuse as a child for several years and hopes it will help other potential victims.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day very comfortably this morning in the 50s away from the coast and the low 60s closer to the water. We'll also see a nice north breeze, which will keep the air dry and the skies sunny this afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
Home prices remain high while mortgage rates rise, making down payments challenging for buyers.
Things to Do this Wednesday, April 9
- Learn how to do Pilates at this Pilates on the Pier event.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
- Cost: Free
- Test your knowledge at Team Trivia Wednesdays at The Goat, featuring drink specials and exciting prizes.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 4106 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Join Open Studio with Tim Gibbons for personalized art instruction and a creative atmosphere.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 9704 North Boulevard, Tampa
- Cost: $10
