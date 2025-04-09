Forecast: Sunny with low humidity, near 80

Beautiful April weather today!

We'll start the day very comfortably this morning in the 50s away from the coast and the low 60s closer to the water. We'll see a few sct'd clouds along with a nice north breeze. That north breeze will keep the air dry and skies sunny this afternoon. Highs today will range from the mid-70s at the coast to near 80 east of I-75.

Look for another comfy start with cool temps in the 50s and 60s on Thursday morning. We'll see highs reach a bit higher into the low 80s Thursday afternoon. With a wind more out of the northeast, off the Atlantic, few showers are possible along the east coast on Thursday afternoon. Though most of these will likely not make it to the West Coast, those east of I-75 may see a few raindrops in the afternoon.

Another cool front will approach the region on Friday. This could bring a quick shower late in the day on Friday to some along the coast and those farther inland very early on Saturday morning. Most however will not get rain from this system. What we will all see however is more beautiful weather for the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!