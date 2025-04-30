News to Know for April 30

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back home at Amalie Arena tonight to face the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's do or die for the Bolts tonight if they hope to make it out of the first round, as the Panthers lead the series 3-1.

News to Know

New insurance company launches in Florida: State insurance leaders say Florida is coming out of the insurance crisis it has been in for nearly a decade, with insurers stabilizing rates and more companies entering the Florida market.

Ferry crash victim's family angered no charges have been filed: The family of Jose Castro is speaking out, angered after no charges were filed.



City leaders look to revitalize Tampa's north downtown: The properties are next to the Ashley Drive on-ramp to I-275, which the city said, if approved, would be redesigned to improve connectivity and pedestrian safety between the new development and surrounding neighborhoods.

Former Polk County Animal Control employee speaks amid growing concerns: In 2024, 401 dogs and cats combined died in the shelter for reasons not related to euthanasia. Additionally, 564 animals escaped from the shelter. The vast majority of those escapees were cats. When you look around the state, those numbers are higher than in many other counties.



Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect temperatures to start very comfy this morning with lots of low 60s and even some upper 50s away from the coast. We'll see sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Alexa Privacy Concerns

Amazon's updated policy requires Alexa to send voice recordings to the cloud, raising concerns about user privacy. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury breaks down this policy change, as opting out limits device functionality while still sending voice data to the cloud.

Things to Do this April 30

Get ready to be spellbound and take part in the magic at the "Amaze with Jamie Allan" show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $45.83

Gather your friends and family for a fun night under the stars at the outdoor screening of "The Mighty Ducks."

When: 8 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free RSVP, $10 for VIP

Join the vibrant Indian Rocks Beach drum circle for a night of rhythm, fun, and seaside vibes.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 12 1st Ave, Indian Rocks Beach Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.