Forecast: Staying dry, sunny, and hot.

Sunny and hot weather returns today.

Temperatures will start very comfy this morning with lots of low 60s and even some upper 50s away from the coast. We'll see sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, except the low to mid-80s right at the coast thanks to a sea breeze. That sea breeze will not produce any rain today.

If you're heading to watch some playoff hockey this evening, it looks warm and dry. Temperatures will start in the mid-80s as the puck drops and fall back into the upper 70s by the third period in downtown Tampa. No rain is expected.

Thursday and Friday will feature a similar weather pattern, though there may be a few extra clouds during the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon.

As we head toward the weekend, a weak front will pass near us. On-shore flow ahead of the front and a bit more moisture may be enough for a few pop-up showers Saturday afternoon. With the front nearby, the coverage will likely be higher on Sunday. Both days look to have the highest number of storms away from the coast. Temperatures west of I-75 may stay in the 80s both weekend days, thanks to a sea breeze that will move in earlier in the day.

Rain chances will likely stick around through Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a great Wednesday!