News to Know for April 24

As we inch closer to the start of May, summer is just around the corner, meaning our beaches are about to get packed. But it won't just be tourists joining us out on the sand. We're approaching the peak of sea turtle nesting season, and advocates are calling for more community support after last year's hurricanes caused Anna Maria Island to lose around 200 nests. Every day from April 15 to Oct. 31, the Turtle Watch Team will be out patrolling the area, and they're encouraging beachgoers to remember the little green guys next time they hit the beach.

USF students want better communication: In recent days, the USF Police Department has found gun paraphernalia on campus twice, and some students felt they weren't notified in a timely manner.

In recent days, the USF Police Department has found gun paraphernalia on campus twice, and some students felt they weren't notified in a timely manner.



The Chicago Bears great, whose larger-than-life personality made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades, passed away after a battle with ALS.

Detective Smith from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office found an Eastern Screech Owlet in the middle of a Clearwater parking lot.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect the morning to be comfy and mostly sunny. But the record high in Tampa today is 90, and that temperature could easily be tied or even exceeded with an expected high of 90-92 degrees this afternoon.

Over 40 separate microchip databases exist, but they are not connected, which risks pets' being reunited if one company closes. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises pet owners to regularly verify their microchip's registration and information during vet visits to ensure their pets’ safety.

Join the creative chaos at the Tampa Museum for a night of free artistic expression.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: Pay-as-you-will

Bring your computer and join the Elementary Minecraft Night for a night of building, survival, and pizza with friends.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 307 S. Parsons Avenue, Brandon Cost: $16

Laugh the night away as Don McMillan brings his hilarious tech-infused comedy to the stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Avenue C-112, Tampa Cost: $32



