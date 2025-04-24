Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs close to records

Record temperatures are likely today.

Expect the morning today to be comfy and mostly sunny. Temperatures will linger in the 60s through about 8:30 am, then quickly rise through the 70s and into the 80s by late morning. The record high in Tampa today is 90 and that temperature could easily be tied or even exceeded with an expected high of 90-92 degrees this afternoon.

Friday will likely be the hottest day of the week, but only by a degree or so. Overall, it'll feel like that last several days have, sunny and hot, with a high temperature near 90.

Saturday and Sunday look to hold on to this weather patter with very little change. Highs will reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll see morning temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with no expected rain.

Once we start next week, a front will enter the state from the NE. This front may have enough energy left with it to fire up a couple of showers or even a thunderstorm late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Coverage could be as high as 30-40%.

Following Monday, the chance of rain next week will remain low with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a great Thursday!