News to Know for April 2

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Hot, hot, hot—that seems to be the forecast over the next few days after we got spoiled with some beautiful spring weather. Summer may be inching closer, but if you're not a fan of the intense heat, Disney made an announcement yesterday you may want to hear. Next month, you'll get to cool off at both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks, which will open to guests on May 21. This will be the first time since 2019 that all six Disney parks in Florida—the four theme parks and two water parks—are open at the same time. The traffic to get to Orlando may be rough, but at least you won't have to feel chained to your A/C.

News to Know

Val Kilmer passes away at 65: The movie star who played everything from Batman to Doc Holliday died on Tuesday from pneumonia, according to his daughter.

The movie star who played everything from Batman to Doc Holliday died on Tuesday from pneumonia, according to his daughter. Floridians rally to protect state parks: Last summer, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses and hotels to certain state parks, causing major backlash.



Last summer, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses and hotels to certain state parks, causing major backlash. Jimmy Patronis wins election: The state's Republican Chief Financial Officer will represent Florida's 1st Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Gay Valimont.

The state's Republican Chief Financial Officer will represent Florida's 1st Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Gay Valimont. An aerospace expo looks to expand: SUN ‘n FUN leaders are envisioning a new footprint as Lakeland Linder International Airport sees tremendous growth.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a warm and muggy start this morning, with a few areas seeing fog. Over the next few days, we can also expect warm and sunny weather, thanks to some high pressure.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

A man living in St. Petersburg said he bought into a city service to save money on his water bills, but now it’s costing him even more.

Warren Bucknam paid the city to add a second meter at his home for what’s called “irrigation-only water service.” It’s the same as the drinking water that flows through homes, but the irrigation meter doesn’t charge a sewer fee.

Susan Solves It: Saving on Irrigation Bills

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 2

Enjoy a scenic 5k run with beautiful views and meet new people at the Riverwalk.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



Step into the world of jazz with the premiere of the Great Gatsby Ballet.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg Cost: $65



Have some laughs with Carmen Ciricillo, "the construction comic."

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 East 8th Avenue C-112, Tampa Cost: $30



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.