SUN ‘n FUN to expand future footprint as Lakeland International Airport grows

LAKELAND, Fla. — For six days, Lakeland Linder International Airport will be the busiest airport in the world as Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo returns for the 51st year.

About 4,000 aircraft have flown into the Lakeland airport for Sun 'n Fun. For the past 12 years, Ed Conrad has been helping aviation enthusiasts navigate the massive venue through flight line tours.

“There’s so much to see. It gives you an idea of what’s out there. If you want to go back and look at the helicopters or the warbirds, or the parachutes, you’re welcome to go back to that area,” said Ed Conrad, President of EAA Chapter 797.

Sun 'n Fun sits on 800 acres of Lakeland Linder International Airport. Leaders are envisioning a new footprint as the airport sees tremendous growth.

“This last year, they did 150,000 operations. Lakeland Linder International Airport is about the 100th busiest airport in the United States as far as aircraft moving in and out of this facility. With that, a new runway is coming to the airport within the next eight to 10 years,” said Gene Conrad, Sun 'n Fun President & CEO.

The new runway will shift Sun 'n Fun's footprint south. Sun 'n Fun leaders have partnered with Lakeland Linder International Airport and Visit Central Florida to develop a 20-year strategic site plan for the future.

“Building and constructing those new buildings and our new footprint here on this airport and solidify this event for the next 50 years,” said Conrad.

Highlights of the plan include a reimagined entry plaza, a relocated campground with improved amenities, and improved aerospace educational facilities.

While the expo hosts some of the best airshow performances, the purpose of the convention is to generate revenue that goes into supporting the Aerospace Center for Excellence, also known as ACE.

The school provides students with an opportunity to learn flight training, aircraft maintenance and avionics and engineering.

The 51st annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is happening from April 1-6.