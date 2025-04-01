Watch Now
Walt Disney World's water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, will be open all summer long

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced both water parks in Florida will be open all summer long for guests.

According to Disney Parks, both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks will be open to guests this summer.

The company said the water parks will be open from May 21 to Sept. 7.

This will be the first time since 2019 that all six Disney parks in Florida, the four theme parks and two water parks, have been open simultaneously.

Disney said they will close Blizzard Beach from May 1 to May 20 to prepare the park for the summer opening.

