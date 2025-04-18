Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for April 18

Posted
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR - 2025-04-18T064300.628.png
WFTS
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR - 2025-04-18T064300.628.png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Since most of the Tampa Bay community has loved ones who attend or attended Florida State University, many were directly impacted by yesterday's mass shooting. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has staff on standby to help people with the emotional trauma in the aftermath and connect them to resources. If you need to talk, connect to their support team by calling 211, who are available 24/7.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning are not quite as cool as yesterday, but we're still starting the day very comfortably, with most areas in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, April 18, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A Trump administration funding freeze is affecting millions of dollars allocated to Florida to build more electric vehicle charging stations. This could impact drivers, as the Department of Energy states that Florida is among the states with the highest number of EVs on the road.

Funding freeze and the impact on EV charging

Things to Do this Friday, April 18

  • First Sarasota will present the second annual Good Friday event in Payne Park, featuring Tim Tebow as a guest speaker.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch "The Sound of Color" with Daniel Kelly, an artist who has been called “stunningly original” with “a visionary imagination."
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Win autographed prizes and sign up to receive a Tampa Bay Lightning tattoo as the Bolts take over Ybor City with an exclusive pop-up store with playoff gear.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1600 E 8th Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo