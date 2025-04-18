News to Know for April 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Since most of the Tampa Bay community has loved ones who attend or attended Florida State University, many were directly impacted by yesterday's mass shooting. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has staff on standby to help people with the emotional trauma in the aftermath and connect them to resources. If you need to talk, connect to their support team by calling 211, who are available 24/7.

News to Know

The latest on the FSU shooting: The school started a memorial yesterday for the victims and plans to hold a vigil on Friday after Phoenix Ikner opened fire in the Student Union on campus.

Commissioners voted 5-1 not to add fluoride to the drinking water or to make repairs to the county's system. Lawmakers react to the FSU shooting: Officials and lawmakers shared statements following a deadly shooting at the university, where two people were killed and at least six others were injured.

Officials and lawmakers shared statements following a deadly shooting at the university, where two people were killed and at least six others were injured. The Bolts lose 4-0 against the Rangers: Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning are not quite as cool as yesterday, but we're still starting the day very comfortably, with most areas in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90.

Susan Solves It

A Trump administration funding freeze is affecting millions of dollars allocated to Florida to build more electric vehicle charging stations. This could impact drivers, as the Department of Energy states that Florida is among the states with the highest number of EVs on the road.

Funding freeze and the impact on EV charging

Things to Do this Friday, April 18

First Sarasota will present the second annual Good Friday event in Payne Park, featuring Tim Tebow as a guest speaker.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota Cost: Free

Watch "The Sound of Color" with Daniel Kelly, an artist who has been called “stunningly original” with “a visionary imagination."

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: Free

Win autographed prizes and sign up to receive a Tampa Bay Lightning tattoo as the Bolts take over Ybor City with an exclusive pop-up store with playoff gear.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



