Forecast: Sunny with Near Record Highs

Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 21, 2022
After a comfortably cool start to the day, plenty of sun will warm us up to the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Tampa is 88 degrees making it likely that we will meet the record high. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower after sunset, otherwise expect a dry day.

