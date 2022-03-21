After a comfortably cool start to the day, plenty of sun will warm us up to the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Tampa is 88 degrees making it likely that we will meet the record high. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower after sunset, otherwise expect a dry day.
Forecast: Sunny with Near Record Highs
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 21, 2022
