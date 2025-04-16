News to Know for April 16

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you catch the game last night? Brayden Point had a goal and two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory against the Florida Panthers last night, meaning the Bolts are set to host the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Tampa Bay's last Stanley Cup win was in 2021, so let's hope this means we're just one step closer to reclaiming that championship title.

News to Know

Officials are searching for missing children: The FDLE issued alerts last night for three missing Florida children: two 14-year-old boys in Miami-Dade County and a 13-year-old girl in Seminole County.

The FDLE issued alerts last night for three missing Florida children: two 14-year-old boys in Miami-Dade County and a 13-year-old girl in Seminole County. An I-Team report sparks an international visit: An ABC Action News I-Team report posted after Hurricane Helene inspired a visit from Japanese emergency planners hoping to save seniors' lives during typhoons .



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll wake up to a couple of clouds and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. High pressure remains in control over the next few days, keeping us nice and dry.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake Wednesday morning

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The alarming rise in identity theft related to insurance policies is catching many victims off guard as scammers exploit personal information to make unauthorized claims.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Insurance Identity Theft

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 16

Attend the Taste of Water Street event to experience the vibrant culinary scene and savor diverse dishes from local restaurants.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1001 Water Street, Tampa Cost: $95

Catch a live performance of Magic Sword, where you can enjoy a blend of music and visual artistry.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 14802 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $30

Showcase your talent or enjoy local artists at the Open Jam Mic Night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1320 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Cost: Free



