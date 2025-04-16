Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Officials searching for 2 missing Florida boys out of Miami-Dade County

Franklin Cruz and Xavier Pile-Kittle
FDLE
Franklin Cruz and Xavier Pile-Kittle
Posted

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for two 14-year-old boys who disappeared from Homestead, Florida, on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for Franklin Cruz, 14, and Xavier Pile-Kittle, 14, who were last seen in the 320th block of Northwest 3rd Avenue in Homestead.

Officials described Cruz as a white-Hispanic male who is 5 ft 8 inches and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and grey True Religion hoodie, black pants, and black and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Pile-Kittle is described as a Black male who is 6 ft 1 inch and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Crocs.

If you have any information about the children, contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.


"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"

A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.

Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.