Officials searching for 2 missing Florida boys out of Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for two 14-year-old boys who disappeared from Homestead, Florida, on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for Franklin Cruz, 14, and Xavier Pile-Kittle, 14, who were last seen in the 320th block of Northwest 3rd Avenue in Homestead.

Officials described Cruz as a white-Hispanic male who is 5 ft 8 inches and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and grey True Religion hoodie, black pants, and black and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Pile-Kittle is described as a Black male who is 6 ft 1 inch and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Crocs.

If you have any information about the children, contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.