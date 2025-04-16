Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Florida girl

Officials are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Altamonte Springs, Florida, on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Rachael Scott, who was last seen in the 230th block of Wymore Road.

Scott is described as a Black-Hispanic female who is 5 ft 2 inches tall and 137 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials added that Scott's hair may be slicked back, and she may be carrying a pink backpack with strawberries on it.

If you have any information about Scott, contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.