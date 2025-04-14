News to Know for April 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each scored last night to bring the Tampa Bay Lightning a 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Guentzel's two goals pushed to the 40-goal mark.
News to Know
- Coast Guard rescues four from capsized vessel: Despite the successful rescue of four people, the Coast Guard confirmed that five other people are still unaccounted for, and the search is ongoing near St. Lucie Inlet.
- Tampa YMCA gears up for summer fun: For the first time ever, the Tampa YMCA is letting preschoolers in on summertime fun — and offering much-needed relief to parents of kiddos ages 2 through 5.
- Rory McIlroy captures the Masters in thrilling playoff: Rory McIlroy has finally won the Masters, dramatically completing the career Grand Slam. The 35-year-old has been chasing the elusive green jacket for more than a decade.
- 'A Minecraft Movie' stomps to $80.6 million in second weekend: The Warner Bros. videogame adaptation followed up its blockbuster opening with a second weekend of $80.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Worldwide, it’s quickly surpassed $550 million.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll be a cool and chilly start with a wide range of temps across the state. 40s inland and north of Tampa Bay and 60s in Tampa and St Pete.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Ally Blake on Monday, April 14, 2025
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It: Identity Theft Investigation
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury helps a victim of identity theft resolve an issue with Verizon after someone fraudulently opened an account in his name.
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Identity Theft Investigation
Things to Do this Monday, April 14
- Experience a sunset paddle through downtown St. Petersburg, starting at Coffee Pot Park, with essential safety guidelines for a memorable evening on the water.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 1st St NE & 31st Ave. NE., St. Petersburg
- Cost: Free (bring your own equipment)
- Enjoy live music by Ross David at Wicked Cantina in St. Petersburg, featuring covers and originals from artists like Jason Mraz, Jack Johnson, and John Mayer.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 3650 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg
- Cost: Free entry
- Experience an inspiring evening featuring two films, The House: 6 Points of Departure and This Is Not A House, followed by a panel discussion.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 711 South Franklin StreetTampa
- Cost: Free
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.