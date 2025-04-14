News to Know for April 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each scored last night to bring the Tampa Bay Lightning a 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Guentzel's two goals pushed to the 40-goal mark.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll be a cool and chilly start with a wide range of temps across the state. 40s inland and north of Tampa Bay and 60s in Tampa and St Pete.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Ally Blake on Monday, April 14, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Identity Theft Investigation

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury helps a victim of identity theft resolve an issue with Verizon after someone fraudulently opened an account in his name.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Identity Theft Investigation

Things to Do this Monday, April 14

Experience a sunset paddle through downtown St. Petersburg, starting at Coffee Pot Park, with essential safety guidelines for a memorable evening on the water.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1st St NE & 31st Ave. NE., St. Petersburg Cost: Free (bring your own equipment)

Enjoy live music by Ross David at Wicked Cantina in St. Petersburg, featuring covers and originals from artists like Jason Mraz, Jack Johnson, and John Mayer.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3650 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg Cost: Free entry

Experience an inspiring evening featuring two films, The House: 6 Points of Departure and This Is Not A House, followed by a panel discussion.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 711 South Franklin StreetTampa Cost: Free



