Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

Tampa YMCA gears up for summer fun with new programs for preschoolers

Kids aged two to five can now enjoy some of the beloved traditions of summer camp
use for web.png
Jason Richards
use for web.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time ever, the Tampa YMCA is letting preschoolers in on summertime fun — and offering much-needed relief to parents of kiddos ages 2 through 5.

Summer programs for the wee ones will touch on many of the classic "summer camp" traditions, from tie-dye making to outdoor and aquatic adventures.

The Tampa YMCA's popular Camp Sierra—with its looming climbing tower and huge aquatics center—still has a summer room available for kids of all ages, as do many of the YMCA's other locations.

For summer camp sign-up, go here.

For more on the Tampa YMCA's summer programs, go here.

To watch more Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram @seandalytv.


"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.

FHP trooper shortage leaves parents wondering if their son could have been saved

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.