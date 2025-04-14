Tampa YMCA gears up for summer fun with new programs for preschoolers

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time ever, the Tampa YMCA is letting preschoolers in on summertime fun — and offering much-needed relief to parents of kiddos ages 2 through 5.

Summer programs for the wee ones will touch on many of the classic "summer camp" traditions, from tie-dye making to outdoor and aquatic adventures.

The Tampa YMCA's popular Camp Sierra—with its looming climbing tower and huge aquatics center—still has a summer room available for kids of all ages, as do many of the YMCA's other locations.

