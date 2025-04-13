Coast Guard rescues four from capsized vessel, continued search for five missing people

ST. LUCIE INLET, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says their crews successfully rescued four people from a capsized vessel approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet on Sunday.

According to reports, the vessel capsized on Friday, and one of the people aboard was able to alert authorities about the situation.

The Coast Guard quickly mobilized to conduct search and rescue operations in the area. Despite the successful rescue of four people, the Coast Guard confirmed that five other people are still unaccounted for, and the search is ongoing. Coast Guard crews use air and surface assets to cover a wide area in their effort to locate missing persons.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police.