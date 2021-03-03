Work resumes on Universal Orlando's 'Epic Universe'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Work is resuming on Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe after it was paused amid the pandemic.

We hope everyone has an EPIC day. Let's GOOOOO! — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 3, 2021

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth Orlando theme park. It was announced in August 2019.

According to a press release, restarting the project will create hundreds of jobs within Universal.

Universal says Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment.

They say guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.

The new park will include an entertainment center, hotels, shopping and restaurants in addition to the new theme park.

“We are excited to begin work on Epic Universe again and for what this moment means for our industry, our community, our business and our team members,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts. “Our confidence in our collective future is as strong as ever.”