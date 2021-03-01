Volcano Bay reopens after closure for winter season

Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay has officially reopened.

The South Seas-inspired water park began welcoming guests again on Saturday, February 27 following its four-month seasonal closure.

Universal’s Volcano Bay is a tropical oasis filled with experiences that offer everything from ultimate thrills to tranquil relaxation – all surrounding a massive 200-foot volcano nestled right in the center of the park. Upon entering the water theme park, guests are immediately transported to a one-of-a-kind paradise where they can relax on the sands of Waturi Beach, drift leisurely down Kopiko Wai Winding River, brave a 125-foot drop alongside the volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge, enjoy interactive “Tap to Play” experiences throughout the park with their innovative TapuTapu wearable, and so much more.

Tickets, annual and seasonal passes, and vacation packages that include access to Volcano Bay are on sale now. Guests can also take advantage of these special offers and enjoy access to the award-winning water theme park:

Receive three extra free months on a 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass if purchased by March 31, 2021 (blockout dates apply on select passes)

Florida residents can save 20% on 2-day or 3-day multi-park tickets when they purchase online

Save 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night hotel and ticket vacation package that includes accommodations at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort – located just a short walk from Volcano Bay – theme park admission, and exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation throughout the destination, and more. Package starts at $1,388, after savings, based on a family of four.

Volcano Bay’s enhanced health and safety procedures reflect the guidelines that debuted last year with the reopening of Universal Orlando’s theme parks. Key measures include temperature screenings for guests and team members, limiting capacity at the park and on attractions – including rivers and pools, enforcing social distancing, aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and requiring face coverings inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the park. Face coverings are not permitted on the slides and in the pools. For complete information on Universal Orlando’s health and safety procedures, click HERE.