Disney announces closing date for MuppetVision 3D

Walt Disney World Resort announced the closing date for the MuppetVision 3D show in Hollywood Studios.

The park said the last day guests can enjoy the show will be June 7, 2025. MuppetVision 3D and PizzeRizzo will be open until June 7, while Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano will be open until June 10, 2025.

Hollywood Studios will close the Grand Avenue section of the park in phases to make way for the Monster's Inc. Land that is planned to take over the area.

While MuppetVision 3D is closing, guests will be able to enjoy the Muppets when they take over Rockin' Roller Coaster.